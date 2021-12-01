6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Welcome return for international artists at Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2022

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Musical legend Judy Collins and other international stars are back on the bill for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2022 after a two-year hiatus forced by the covid pandemic.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: Drone Rangers
Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Photo: Drone Rangers

The festival has secured much of its original 2020 line-up of overseas artists for next year including the American folk singer-songwriter (USA), Galician piper Carlos Núñez (Spain), Juno award winners Blackie and the Rodeo Kings (Canada), Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe), Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti/France), Stephen Fearing and The Sentimentals (Canada/Denmark)and solo shows from Colin Linden (Canada) and Tom Wilson (Canada). The Grammy-nominated all-women string band, Della Mae (USA), will also be making its first visit to Shrewsbury. 

Festival favourites Show of Hands will also headline and The Roaring Trowmen will bring the annual dose of sea shanties with organisers poised to reveal many more headliners early in 2022. The festival has a rich pedigree of bringing performers from all corners of the globe to Shrewsbury but a postponed festival in 2020 and travel restrictions in 2021 meant they had been unable to attend.

- Advertisement -

Director Sandra Surtees said: “I am very pleased that we will, at long last, be able to host our first visits from Judy Collins and Carlos Núñez – they’ve been on our wishlist for a very long time! Moonlight Benjamin will also be making her festival debut as will Della Mae, which we think are a perfect fit for the festival. We’ll be revealing more headliners early in 2022 as our plans develop including many more of the best in folk, roots and Americana.”

The festival is adopting a new format in 2022 following the success of this year’s outdoor stages with a combination of open-air stages and open-sided marquees.

Sandra added: “We had overwhelmingly positive feedback about the atmosphere this year with the new stage layouts and having outdoor and covered venues was the most popular option with our audience.”

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP