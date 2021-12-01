The Holroyd realises its Vision of a Theatre for the Community

Over 2000 theatre-goers have enjoyed a season of live music and dance performances, stand-up comedy, book launches and streamed events since The Holroyd Community Theatre in Oswestry reopened its doors, having been given the green light following the global lockdown.

Rick Stein on stage at The Holroyd

Audiences have been treated to special appearances with authors and television personalities from celebrity chef and restaurateur Rick Stein, to BBC wildlife and science presenter Kate Humble and international rugby legend James Haskell.

Multi-award-winning male voice choir, Johns’ Boys who raised the roof on the theatre with a evening of choral performances commented: “What a feeling! It’s great to be back performing together in our first public concert since October 2019. And it was even better to do so at such a fabulous venue. Oh, how we’ve missed performing live. Long may it continue!”

Michael Jenkins, Commercial Director of The Holroyd Community Theatre commented,

“It has been wonderful to welcome audience members into the theatre, especially after the couple of years the theatre landscape has seen.

“We have been fortunate to book such a variety of different productions, from full-scale operas, to comedy and everything in between. We have tried to cater for everyone in our community with this season’s events, and hope to achieve the same in our future programmes.”

Theatre goers will continue to be spoilt for choice in the forthcoming months as new productions are welcomed, including Skimming Stones Theatre Company performance of “Two”, the annual Jazz Festival and the return of the much-loved Johns’ Boys.