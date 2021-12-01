Curtain goes up on this year’s Theatre Severn pantomime

The curtain is going up on this year’s pantomime at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury today.

Starring in this year’s pantomime at Theatre Severn are Katy Dean, Phil Stewart, Brad Fitt as Mrs Smee, Eric Smith, Harry Winchester and Victoria McCabe

Audiences will be taking their seats for the Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan as Shropshire Council’s Theatre Severn stages its seasonal spectacular.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011.

Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returns to direct the show and star in his 10th season at Theatre Severn in the role of Mrs Smee. Brad will reunite with Shropshire legend Eric Smith, who will be playing Eric The Pirate in what will be his 18th Shrewsbury pantomime.

Victoria McCabe who has previously starred in Mother Goose (2018) and Aladdin (2019), returns in the role of Elizabeth Darling. Harry Winchester & Phil Stewart will play the roles of Peter Pan and Captain Hook, whilst Katy Dean and Millie Davies make their debuts at the venue in the roles of Mrs Darling and Tinkerbell.

The panto is promising to be a box office success too, with more than 30,000 tickets for this season’s shows already snapped up by eager audiences.

David Jack, Shropshire Council’s theatre services manager, said:

“We are delighted to be bringing the panto back, and this year is special in that Theatre Severn celebrates 10 years of hugely successful partnership with Evolution Pantomimes.

“Our visitors are guaranteed to enjoy hilarious comedy, lavish sets, beautiful costumes and fantastic music throughout the show.”

Peter Pan opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 1 December 2021 and runs until Monday 3 January 2022.