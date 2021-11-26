Experience all eight Harry Potter films in extreme 4DX at Cineworld Telford

Cineworld Telford is showing all eight Harry Potter films on the big screen this December with fans set to enjoy the extreme, multi-sensory cinema experience of 4DX.

Cineworld Telford is showing all eight Harry Potter films in 4DX

Exclusive to Cineworld in the UK, 4DX offers customers the opportunity to experience extreme sensory cinema. With stimulating effects like water, wind, scent and strobe lighting that are timed to enhance what’s happening on screen and high-tech motion seats, engineered to move, vibrate and shake in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen.

Retrace the journey of Daniel Radcliffe’s boy wizard, as he grows from innocent Hogwarts student to the heroic figure battling the fiendish Lord Voldemort.

– 4th December: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

– 4th December: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

– 5th December: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

– 5th December: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

– 11th December: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

– 11th December: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

– 12th December: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

– 12th December: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Jon Cox, Cineworld Telford General Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to re-introduce cinema goers to our 4DX auditorium with this chance to nostalgically re-experience the entire character arc of Harry Potter contained within one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. There’s nothing like it and it can only be experienced at Cineworld, in the UK.

“We can’t wait to see customers’ reactions when they try out the extreme, multi-sensory cinema experience!”

Guests will also be able to experience more 4DX extreme cinema, before the end of the year, in new and upcoming films Marvel Studios’ Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix: Resurrections.