Celebrate in style at Hawkstone Hall & Gardens glittering Christmas Eve Ball

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens plans to kick off the Christmas celebrations early this year at their glittering Christmas Eve Ball.

Hawkstone Hall is ready for Christmas

Arrival champagne and canapés, luxurious surroundings decorated with sparkling magical baubles, and a festive feast fit for foodies await as Christmas comes early at the luxury hotel and events venue, Hawkstone Hall & Gardens located in Shrewsbury.

The Event

Tickets are available to purchase now direct from Hawkstone Hall and cost £60.00 per guest to attend.

If the surroundings of a Grade 1 listed mansion weren’t enough to tantalise, Hawkstone’s team of chefs have worked hard to create a fantastically festive menu fit for a lord and lady of the manor. Expect to see Welsh Whiskey Cured Salmon with Pickled Fennel and Apple from their Orchard, Fillet of Beef with Turnip and Tarragon Jus finished with a Chocolate Moelleux with Caramel Foam and Honeycomb on the menu.

Executive Chef, Andrew Watts, and his team always deliver a culinary celebration of seasonal locally sourced ingredients from not only their farming neighbours in the Shropshire countryside but also their very own Kitchen Garden, located less than a mile from the kitchen itself. The Christmas Eve Ball menu is no exception.

As well as the mouthwatering food on offer, Hawkstone promises live entertainment at the Ball, disco lights, and a glittering dancefloor to ensure you can party the night away well into Christmas morning.

Hawkstone Hall & Gardens are renowned for their extravagant events so you are sure to be in for a real night of celebration from the moment you step through the exuberantly decorated doorway, into the 1920s inspired Hall.

Photograph of food from the current Saloon Restaurant menu – Photo: Peter Lowbridge

Christmas at Hawkstone

This is the third Christmas Hawkstone Hall & Gardens has hosted, having only opened in April 2019 after a lengthy two-year renovation.

“The support we have received throughout the pandemic and upon re-opening has been nothing short of wonderful,” says Head of Events, Laura Mitford. “The joy we get from welcoming our guests here for our events is the motivation that keeps us going, and I especially can’t wait to welcome our guests back with the magic of Christmas all around at Hawkstone Hall.”

“Believe it or not, our Christmas preparations begin in January,” Head of Marketing, Carly Roberts says. “We use the previous years’ experience, get together and review the positives and negatives to ensure our guests are always getting the most magical experience. Then, we start putting our packages and menus together!”

“The Christmas Eve Ball is a new addition this year, and something we’re looking forward to putting on for our guests. It’ll be a night to remember, for sure.”

Alternatively, Hawkstone Hall & Gardens is also hosting a relaxed Boxing Day lunch in The Saloon Restaurant as a way to extend the celebrations.

About Hawkstone Hall

The Sphinx outside the entrance at Hawkstone Hall – Photo: Steve Bridgwood Photography

Hawkstone Hall is nestled within the hills of the rolling Shropshire countryside and is a magnificent Grade 1 listed estate. The 18th-century mansion is a breathtakingly beautiful hotel, wedding, and events venue, with two chiefly British restaurants serving afternoon tea and evening a la carte dining daily, along with a delicious Sunday lunch menu.



A sophisticated home away from home for those looking for an escape, the magnificent estate features 37 bedrooms, two restaurants – The Saloon and Hills Kitchen – a gym, and a number of decadent indoor and outdoor spaces with picturesque views.

Buy tickets now

Full details of the event are here: https://hawkstonehall.co.uk/christmas/christmas-eve-ball/ | www.hawkstonehall.co.uk | 01630 685242 | enquiries@hawkstonehall.co.uk

