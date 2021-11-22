Around the World in 80 Days at Severn Valley Country Park

Phileas Fogg and his inexorable manservant, Passepartout, are all set to visit Severn Valley Country Park in Alveley this winter with a charming new family comedy.

Famed for their Classical summer season UK tours, professional Gloucester based Rain or Shine Theatre Company are proud to present their own fast-paced comic stage version of Jules Verne’s classic tale Around the World in 80 Days which is booked into theatres, village halls and other community venues across the UK.

Join Phileas Fogg and his companions for a knock-about adventure full of mishaps, tomfoolery, British stiff upper lip, curious camels, and lashings of comedy!!

It’s 1782 – The Nightingale has struck again! The famous art thief has stolen three paintings from museums around London and is now attempting to flee the country for the safety of foreign soil!

At the same time, Phileas Fogg and his new valet Passepartout are attempting to go Around The World In 80 Days in order to win a bet of £20,000. But is that just a cover story to hide the dastardly escape of The Nightingale? That’s what Scotland Yards finest detective, Chief Inspector Fix, believes and he will stop at nothing to capture our heroes

Hailed as ‘a delicious mirthfest’ Rain or Shine will once again be reinventing a classic tale using their now signature ‘Morecambe & Wise-ish comedy’ style for another season of adventure, mayhem, but above all multi-role madness!

The tour includes a ‘one night only’ performance in the Severn Valley Country Park Visitor Centre, Alveley, WV15 6NG on Saturday 27th November at 7pm.

Doors 6.15pm, performance time (including interval) 2 hours.

Tickets priced £12, child £8, are available online at ticketsource.com (search for Severn Valley Country Park) or direct from the Rain Or Shine credit card hotline: 03306 600541 (open 10am-8pm), e-mail tickets@rainorshine.co.ukor online via www.rainorshine.co.uk.