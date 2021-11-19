Shrewsbury audience goes wild for festive theatre come-back!

A sell-out run of Get Your Wigle On’s “Elf The Musical” has kicked off the Shrewsbury’s count down to Christmas.

Get Your Wigle On are currently performing Elf the Musical at Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn burst with festive cheer on Wednesday as local award-winning Get Your Wigle On theatre company launched its latest show – Elf the Musical.

The multi-award-winning company last took to the stage with their sell-out production of Shrek in February 2020 but have been unable to stage an adult cast performance for 21 months due to the Covid pandemic.

- Advertisement -

But this week, audiences are getting to enjoy the Wigles magic once again as the cast of 25 take to the stage to perform five performances of this hit festive musical, based on the 2003 film, Elf, starring Will Ferrell.

A seasoned performer, Ross Wigley’s turn as Buddy brought the house down on the show’s first two nights. The cast also includes the excellent Amy Tennant and Doug Williams, both familiar faces in the Wigles line-up, as Walter and Emily Hobbs, while Jodie Welch shines in her first lead role for the company as Buddy’s love interest, Jovie. Young cast members, Louie Peagam and Patrick Davies also delight as Buddy’s little brother Michael.

The show’s first night played to a packed crowd who got into the spirit, with many wearing elf outfits themselves.

Audience members took to social media after the show to sing the company’s praises.

One commented, “And that’s how you do a return to the theatre after 21 months! Absolutely loved it!”, while another theatre fan said, “Had the most amazing time, huge congratulations to all involved, filling the audience with Christmas spirit.”

James Broxton, co-director of Get Your Wigle On said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back in the theatre with our adult cast. They have been looking forward to this for such a long time, and their patience has been rewarded with this smash hit! We all feel so privileged to be able to put on these productions that bring joy to our brilliant audiences, and this show really does tick that box. Who doesn’t love a “sparkle jolly twinkle jingley” Christmas?!”

Ross Wigley, co-director of GYWO, who also stars as Buddy in the show, said: “I’m thrilled that our audiences are loving this show. To see our regular patrons return to the theatre to support our shows after the pandemic is a wonderful feeling!”

Elf runs at Theatre Severn until Saturday evening.

If you’ve missed out on getting tickets for Elf, Get Your Wigle On have plenty more brilliant shows coming soon. The companies adult group will be back on stage with Calendar Girls in February. With a score by Gary Barlow and some incredible performances, this promises to be an incredible show. Tickets are already selling fast, so grab yours while you can, and follow the company on Facebook for the latest Wigle show news.

Get Your Wigle On are holding an open night for performers aged 18+ for their summer musical ‘Grease’ at 7.30pm Tuesday 23rd November. Anyone looking to perform this smash hit musical at Theatre Severn is welcome to attend!

For more information visit www.gywo.co.uk or email info@wigles.co.uk.