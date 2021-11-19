Exhibitors announced for Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre ready for live return

Scrumptious food, eye-catching artwork and stylish handmade clothes will be among the gifts and goodies on sale at popular Shropshire spectacle Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it returns next weekend.

More than 100 stallholders will be at Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

More than 100 stallholders will be at the annual immersive event, which resumes as a live show in the grounds of Ludlow Castle on Saturday November 27 and Sunday November 28 after a two-year absence.

Now in its 23rd year, Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre draws thousands of people from the wider West Midlands region as well as from across the UK to Ludlow to enjoy live theatre, music, food and stalls in a style which recreates the Middle Ages.

With the full range of exhibitors now announced, ticketholders can expect local breweries, a hog roast stall, street food sellers, crepe makers and chilli shacks to be on hand to feed hungry Fayre goers this year. For foodies looking for gifts for Christmas, there will be a range of products including handmade artisan chocolates, local apple juices, speciality cheeses, liqueurs and award-winning spirits.

Visitors on the hunt for standout present ideas can also snap up stunning artistic creations, including sculptures and handmade jewellery, along with handmade clothes, Medieval-style costumes, quirky slate signs and much more. The full list of exhibitors is now available on the Fayre website.

Tickets have been selling quickly, with passes for the earlier entry time slots on both days selling out as people book up to savour the entertainment in the run-up to Christmas.

Anyone wanting to join the festivities can still secure a pre-booked ticket through the Fayre website. Every ticket allows access during one of the designated arrival times. Tickets for the first four entry slots on Saturday and the first slot on Sunday have recently sold out as regular Fayre goers rush to ensure they do not miss out.

After moving online last year due to Covid-19, the family team at Dakin Events, the south Shropshire business which has staged the Fayre for more than two decades, have been pleased to see so many exhibitors sign up for 2021. Mother and daughter team Prue and Abi Dakin are looking forward to visitors enjoying a stunning range of stalls after the two-year wait to resume the festivities.

Abi said: “With the Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre just days away, we are pleased to be able to confirm the full list of exhibitors who will all be playing their part in ensuring this popular event is worth the wait.

“We know from regular Fayre goers how much they enjoy kicking off their Christmas shopping and finding the perfect gift for those hard-to buy for people in their lives against the stunning backdrop of Ludlow Castle. This year we will see a rich variety of stalls offering tasty delights as the Fayre comes back in style.

“Tickets should be booked ahead of the event to set times so we can spread visitors out throughout the day, cut down on crowding and queuing and to ensure our guests stay safe. We have tickets on offer for the popular evening slots on Saturday, as well as for daytime visit times on both days.

“We would like to thank all our exhibitors, both those returning to build on previous success and those who will be joining us for the first time. The support of stallholders is a crucial part in the Fayre’s success and we cannot wait for the gates to open and visitors to return.”

Prue said: “Like all event organisers, we want to create the best experience for all Fayre goers so it is delightful to see everything coming together. Ludlow Castle has been home to the Fayre since we began so we are looking forward to seeing it busy with people enjoying the immersive medieval experience which all our exhibitors, performers, musicians and partners come together to create.

“As a family events business we work hard to make it a memorable weekend for the many families who enjoy being with us each November. Last year’s live absence left a gap for us and the people who attend each year so we are sure spirits will be high as people savour the live entertainment, food and drink, exhibitors and atmosphere whilst they buy up stunning Christmas presents.”

For 2021 the live entertainment includes the Tournament of Knights competition for warriors, including a Saturday evening fight with fire. Other entertainment will include 10-foot puppet Brother Sid, storytelling duo BZ Ents, jesters James and Tomfool, plus shows by the popular storyteller Yarnsmith of Norwich.

There will be live medieval music performers from Baggshotte Waytes, music foursome Diablos in Musica and visitors can sing along with West Country carol singers The Quire. The live demonstrations include Big Beynon’s Blacksmithing, pottery demonstrations from Jim Newbolt of Trinity Court Pottery and armour making craft from Ludlow’s Chain Reaction.

Last year, audiences could watch the Fayre from home when it was broadcast online as a one-off. Families around the world logged on to see workshops, exhibitors and entertainers.

With tickets selling out visitors should make sure they book via the Fayre website www.ludlowmedievalchristmas.co.uk.