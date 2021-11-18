13.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 18, 2021

Shrewsbury Folk Festival film premieres ahead of 2022 launch

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has premiered its official showreel from this year’s event ahead of releasing its 2022 tickets.

Daily life from family fun to workshops, dance and live music was captured by Shrewsbury filmmakers Painted Life Productions at the four-day August Bank Holiday festival and has been launched as organisers gear up to share their plans for next year and put 2022 tickets on sale.

The first wave of artists will be announced on December 1 at 9am as weekend tickets and day tickets are put on sale.

Shrewsbury was one of the few folk festivals to take place in 2021, adjusting its format to accommodate covid safety measures such as open air stages and adapting its line-up. Director Sandra Surtees said the three-min film was a happy reminder of a “legendary festival”.

“We were absolutely determined that we would have a festival after being forced to miss 2020 due to the pandemic,” she said. “Our festivalgoers warmly embraced the changes we had to make and the feeling of goodwill and happiness to be back in together really comes across in the film. As well as reminding us of a legendary festival, it gives anyone who’s not been before a taste of what they can expect.”

The festival has also released many of its live performances from the 2021 festival on its YouTube channel including Show of Hands, Dervish and The Young’uns for fans to watch again.

Tickets for the 2022 festival, which will take place at the West Midland Showground in Berwick Road from August 26th to 29th, go on sale on December 1.

