Thursday, November 18, 2021

Fizzgigs conjure up winter magic in Ellesmere

By Shropshire Live

Fizzgigs, Ellesmere’s Community Arts Group, is busy preparing for its spectacular lantern procession as part of the Winter Festival in the town at the end of the month.

Jack Frost’s icy fingers reach out across the packed street
Santa Claus will be arriving at The Wharf by narrowboat around 6pm on Friday, November 26 and will then parade through the town to his grotto in a special vehicle.

The procession returns after being cancelled last year because of Covid-19. It has been organised by Fizzgigs member Mirjana Garland.

‘We’ve chosen a traditional theme. But there’s something extra-special to give it that Ellesmere twist. Come along to see what it is,’ she said.

The procession will include large lanterns carried by several people as well as a puppet version of an icy-fingered Jack Frost. The parade will be accompanied by the Fizzgigs’ musicians, and Ellesmere’s Brownies will also be carrying their own lantern character.

Caroline Ford – Spark, one of the Brownie group leaders in Ellesmere – said: “The Brownies will be putting together their sparkling snowflakes at our meeting on 22nd November. This is the official start of Christmas for these youngsters and the excitement mounts.”

The procession is only one of many Christmas offerings as part of the town’s Winter Festival. The event also includes carols around the Tree of Light in the main square, a variety of craft stalls in the Market Hall, seasonal food stalls and late-night opening by the town’s shops.

Mirjana said: “Like Santa’s elves, Fizzgigs members are working like mad to make this a magical event.”

