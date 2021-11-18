Dive under the sea with Ready Steady Show

Ready Steady Show are excited to finally make it to the stage with The Little Mermaid Jr.

The show team features local performers aged between 6-12

Way back in 2019, The team at Ready Steady Show were thrilled to be preparing for a magical production featuring their wonderful performing arts students, aged between four and eighteen. However, as we are all aware, there were some hiccups along the way!

Ready Steady Show postponed their production and continued their rehearsals and sessions throughout lockdown, online, with their dedicated team.

- Advertisement -

Fast forward to 2021, and their students (and team) are a little older and are very excited to be able to finally perform, live on stage at The Blackburn Theatre and Chapel at Prestfelde School.

After the success of their production ‘The Wizard of Oz: Youth Performance’ in June 2021, Ready Steady Show look forward to welcoming an audience to six shows next weekend.

The show team features local performers aged between 6-12, who have been working hard to prepare for their return to live theatre.

Ready Steady Show Established in April 2017, offering performing arts classes for children aged 4 and above. The theatre group strongly believes that every child should get a chance to shine.

Join Ariel and her friends under the sea, exploring how different life can be on the land and enjoying the love story of Ariel and her Prince Eric. This magical musical is a family favourite and is suitable for all ages.

The Little Mermaid Junior will be performed at The Blackburn Theatre and Chapel at Prestfelde School, London Road, Shrewsbury on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st November 2021. Performance times are 11am, 2pm and 5pm and tickets are available online from: ticketsource.co.uk/ready-steady-show