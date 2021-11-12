Top tribute acts booked for 90’s Revival

Fresh from their sold-out performance at the West Mid Showground’s Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular at the weekend, The 90’s Revival have announced a stream of tribute acts for their big 90’s event next June.

DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett

Acts secured include the UK and Europe’s leading Take That tribute – Want U Back, a Robbie Williams tribute – Maximum Robbie, top UK Spice Girls tribute – Wannabe and Ultimate Britney.

The 90’s Revival will take place from 12pm until 11pm on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June 2022, hosted by local DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett. The 90s nights will be held at the West Mid Showground. The duo have extended the length of the event following their Mahoosive Nights Out this year, to create more of a family friendly festival.

As well as all the favourite 90’s tracks, there will be a fair, family stage, interactive games, axe throwing, as well as food and drinks vendors. Over 18’s can enjoy beer, cider, wine, gin and prosecco stands as well. There is car parking and camping tickets available to book.

Friday’s acts include Ultimate Britney, Want U Back, Baby D, Angie Brown, N-Trance, Urban Cookie Collective and Dario G. Saturday’s acts feature Maximum Robbie, Wannabe, East 17, Anita Doth (voice of 2 Unlimited), D-Ream, Maxx, and Alice DJ. Local bands will be performing on both days as well.

Dave Prince, one half of the 90’s DJ duo, said, “Tickets are now available for The 90’s Revival next June! We think it will be a fantastic weekend to take a trip down memory lane, have fun with friends, and dance your socks off! There is camping available so you can make a weekend of it.

“The 90’s Revival falls over the extended bank holiday weekend, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so this will be the perfect weekend to party like it’s 1999!

“If you know any fans of Take That, Spice Girls, Robbie or Britney, tickets to next year’s show could be the perfect present this Christmas!

“So, grab some tickets, dust off your bucket hats, and we’ll see you there. Oi oi!”