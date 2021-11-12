Tears for Fears announce Telford show with special guest Alison Moyet

Legendary duo Tears for Fears are to perform at Telford’s QEII Arena next summer with special guest Alison Moyet.

Tears For Fears

The Telford date is in support of the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point, which is released on 25 February.

The show is followed by nights with Tom Grennan on Saturday 2 July and Bryan Adams on Sunday 3 July.

- Advertisement -

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy said:

“This is fantastic news that we are able to bring yet another iconic headline act to Telford. Working in association with Orchard Live in 2021 to host Tom Jones and Olly Murs at the QE11 arena, we look forward to building on this positive relationship. These two acts attracted thousands of music fans from across the region drawing great reviews for the music and the venue. We are confident that the events in 2022 are going to be sell-outs.”

Speaking about going back out on the road Curt Smith said, “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Roland Orzabal shared “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

Tears for Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the ‘80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love,” and “Woman In Chains” acknowledged as classics.

Tickets for Tears for Fears go on general sale on Friday 19 November at 9am from Ticketstelford.com and gigantic.com.