Festive fun at Derwen College Charity Christmas Fayre

Derwen College, in Gobowen, is hosting a Charity Christmas Fayre ­– a weekend of jolly, festive cheer. The extravaganza offers something for everyone, including a guest appearance from Santa, and adorable miniature donkeys for children to pet.

Adehle and Courtney get ready for the Christmas Fayre

The Christmas Fayre – from Friday, 26 November to Sunday 28 November – will see local artisan producers selling seasonal food, gifts, crafts and decorations. The market stalls will be offering unique hand-crafted present ideas alongside Derwen College’s own Garden Centre and Gift Shop merchandise. There will be late night shopping on Friday until 8pm, followed by Saturday opening (10am-4pm) and Sunday opening (10am-3pm).

Santa will be meeting and greeting youngsters all weekend, and the Christmas lights switch on will be on Friday at 6pm. You can book an audience with Santa and Mrs Clause in advance, via www.derwen.ac.uk.

Youngsters can meet the cute miniature donkeys Jasmine and Savannah, from Dinky Donkey Drinks. The loveable little donkeys are sisters and best friends and are just 32 inches tall. They love a bit of fuss and attention and can’t wait for plenty of pats, cuddles and photos opportunities.

Stallholders at the event include German food from Black Forest Deli, beautifully illustrated gifts from Sister Sister, hand-made jewellery from Purple Pixie, Welsh gifts from Siop Cwlwm, The Weird & Wonderful Cheese Co., Usborne Books, crafts by Debbie Horne and many more.

Derwen College student Mark Williams will be selling his traditional wooden gifts and decorations. And former student Louis Eckersley-Carr, will be showcasing his ‘Art Carr’ project vehicle – a Ford Focus, which has been transformed inside and out to become his Art Gallery.

The College’s will be selling a range of jams and chutneys, as well as Christmas cakes and puddings made by students in the College’s commercial Food Centre. Buy preserves individually or in a beautifully presented hamper.

The specialist further education college has its own Garden Centre and Gift Shop, which will be selling Christmas trees, seasonal plants, wreaths, decorations, a range of Derwen College Charity cards, unique gifts and hampers.

The College’s Vintage Advantage charity shop will be showcasing its winter and Christmas fashions, gifts and homeware, as well as hosting a raffle and tombola.

Derwen College Charity fundraiser Anna Evans, said that the College was over the moon to put on such a wonderful community event, and to be able to invite local producers to join the festive extravaganza.