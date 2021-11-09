Call for Shropshire teams to start designing Krazy go-karts now!

The race is on to sign up now for the wackiest event to be held in Shrewsbury next year as teams battle it out to come up with the craziest designs for the award-winning Krazy Races.

Event organisers are calling for more businesses, charities, clubs and families to sign up teams and get creating their go-kart now

The free-to-attend event will return to Shrewsbury’s Quarry on May 29th and already many teams have signed up and are busy creating their wild and zany go-kart Soapbox designs.

Event organisers today urged businesses, charities, clubs, family and friends to join together for a team slot before all the spaces go for the traditional SoapBox Derby.

The event will see thousands of spectators from all over Shropshire watching carefully crafted karts hurtle down a track, consisting of chicanes, obstacles, water features and more.

As well as Shrewsbury, The Krazy Races team has events happening in Northwich, Wolverhampton and Birmingham & Sandwell.

Danny Phillips, Head of Marketing, urged people to sign up quickly for Shrewsbury as he said many teams have already begun designing their truly innovative carts …and getting a head start!

He said: “Our first event in Shrewsbury was held in 2019 but the second one had to be postponed due to Covid restrictions on mass gatherings so many teams have loyally stayed with us.

“This means our Shrewsbury teams have been thinking about their designs for a while. There are going to be some fantastic creations on the route!

“But it’s definitely not too late to sign up and we urge businesses and other groups and organisations to come forward and get creating.”

Mr Phillips said teams are encouraged to raise money for charity, which is a great way for businesses to show community support while promoting their businesses.

There will be 40 to 60 teams in the race with a knockout style competition and trophies going to ‘fastest winner’, ‘best dressed’, ‘most innovative design’ and more.

He said: “It’s such a fun team-building activity…not only do you need to work together to create the go-kart but you can also get into the competitive spirit to win prizes!

“For businesses, it’s a brilliant way to bring people together again after being isolated for so long and combined with raising money for charity and your own brand exposure at an event with more than 20,000 people, it makes for a fun, fantastic experience in all sorts of ways.

“For family and friends, why not get a team together and enjoy creating something fun after so much time apart? It’s something your children will never forget!”

For the second year, Krazy Races, a Sarah Belcher Events company production, is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support in Shrewsbury after the 2019 event helped raise more than £20,000 for the charity and other causes.

All information on how to enter your team can be found on The Shrewsbury Krazy Races website www.krazyraces.co.uk