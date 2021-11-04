5.6 C
Wellington Christmas event returns

By Shropshire Live

The main festive event in Wellington is back and is set to be just as popular as ever this year.

Wellington Christmas lights will be switched on at 5pm

The official Christmas lights switch on, which usually attracts around 500 people, will be held on Saturday, November 20.

Attractions start up at All Saints Church and include a lantern making workshop, Santa’s grotto, a puppet show, face painting and glitter tattoos.

This will be followed at 4.45pm by a parade led by Wellington Brass Band, with Santa joining the procession through the town.

Caroline Mulvihill, Wellington Town’s Council’s communications and events manager, said that it should be a great day, particularly as last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Wellington back to what is one of the most special days in the town,” she said.

Street entertainers will perform in the Market Square from 2.30pm where there will also be a selection of festive music.

The Mayor of Wellington, Councillor Paul Davis, performs the official switching on of the lights at 5pm.

Wellington Town Council is organising the day, which also includes for the first time a late night opening event at the town’s indoor market, featuring its new indoor food hall.

In addition, The Orbit community cinema will be screening festive films on the day and then on every Saturday leading up to Christmas.

