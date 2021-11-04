Shrewsbury musical theatre group seek young talent to star in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR

Shrewsbury musical theatre group are seeking young talent to star in their latest musical spectacle, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.

Students of Get Your Wigle On are excited to have secured the rights to stage this production

An open night is being held in Shrewsbury next week to join the multi-award-winning musical theatre company, Get Your Wigle On as they embark on a fantastic musical adventure with the out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas.

Based on the record-breaking West End production and the beloved film, and featuring an unforgettable score by the Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR. is one blockbuster that Shropshire audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious.”

Get Your Wigle On are no strangers to the stage and regularly perform full scale productions at Theatre Severn, with past productions including Shrek, We Will Rock You, Moana and 13!

‘The Wigles’ are well known within the local community and produce up to eight full scale musicals a year! Weekly rehearsals will have a fun and friendly approach and are held at Get Your Wigle On’s newly refurbished studio in the heart of Shrewsbury’s town centre.

A free open evening for performers interested in applying to join Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR will be held at the Get Your Wigle On studio, 3a St Austin Friars, Shrewsbury on Wednesday 10th November from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Directors Ross Wigley and James Broxton are on the lookout for Shropshire performers aged 9-18 to join them. With fantastic lead roles this show requires strong dancers, singers and character actors. Some of the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will also be offered the opportunity to attend an international festival of musical theatre where they will meet with West End professionals and performers and teachers from all across the world!

To sign up for the open evening, simply email info@wigles.co.uk. New members are encouraged to attend!

Want to see the group in action? Tickets are currently on sale for their productions of Bugsy Malone, Elf, Matilda JR and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – all of which are taking place at Theatre Severn over the next six months!