Theatre Review: Don’t Dress for Dinner – Mad Cow Productions

It was the perfect way to bring the curtain down on 18 years of amateur theatre in Shropshire.

Don’t Dress for Dinner is being performed by Mad Cow Productions at Theatre Severn

Mad Cow Productions had the audience rolling in the aisles at the Walker Theatre at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn with their hilarious production of the West End hit comedy Don’t Dress for Dinner.

After entertaining audiences for almost two decades, this is the last show from the talented herd from Mad Cow. Friends Alex Hinton and Lisa Lowarch are taking a final bow. And boy, what a way to go.

- Advertisement -

No tears, just laughter – and plenty of it.

Don’t Dress for Dinner, described as a delicious web of marital treachery with all the ingredients for a laughter-filled evening, certainly delivered. What a farce – there were Suzannes, Suzettes, cooks, lovers, vodka, French accents – and a very expensive Chanel coat.

We are introduced to couple Bernard and Jacqueline who are attempting to hide their affairs from each other – but one ridiculous lie leads to another and another, dragging others into their shannanigans. A riotous romp from start to finish.

The cast were impeccable and their comedy timing top notch; there was no doubt that they, like the audience, were thoroughly enjoying it too.

My hat goes right off to the talented bunch that is Joe Phillips (Robert), Ryan Brown (Bernard), Milly Corbett (Jacqueline), Becky Stafford (Suzanne) and the sublime Heidi Brown as Suzette, complete with ‘Allo Allo’ accent.

Don’t Dress for Dinner is unmissable and if you haven’t already booked your seats I would highly recommend that you do. It’s an absolute hoot – a great evening out.

I, for one, will miss the twice yearly productions that this am dram family brings to Theatre Severn. Thank you Mad Cow; it’s a standing ovation from me.

Tickets are on sale at the Theatre Severn box office now – Don’t Dress For Dinner at Theatre Severn.

Reviewed by: Claire Dunn