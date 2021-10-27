Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust to host open day this Saturday

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust is holding an Open Day this Saturday 30 October between 10am and 4pm.

Abbey Station

The trust will host displays by the Inland Waterways Association, Shrewsbury and Newport Canal Trust, the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust and Bishops Castle Railway Society.

Terence Turpin, Chairman of SRHT said: “After the recent success of our Book Sale we are delighted to be hosting an Open Day at Abbey Station to invite people to find out about Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust; and to view displays by four other important heritage organisations.

“The Inland Waterways Association continues to campaign for the conservation, use, maintenance, restoration and sensitive development of British Canals and river navigations; and both the Shrewsbury and Newport Canal Trust, the Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust are striving to restore their own waterways.

“In fact the oldest surviving iron aqueduct in the world is at Longdon on Tern near Wellington. Bishops Castle Railway Society continue to promote their own local railway heritage and industrial history generally, and SRHT are proud and pleased to continue raising awareness of the railway heritage of Shrewsbury and the county. There are many historic locations that require both restoration and conservation, all of which we are pleased to support. I welcome people to come along and see the displays”.