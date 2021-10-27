90s Revival at Shropshire Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular

Shropshire bonfire and fireworks night will be taking thousands of visitors back to the 90s as two county DJs take to the stage before the fireworks light up the sky.

DJs Dave and Benno

Long-term friends Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, both from Shrewsbury, played music at all sorts of nightclub venues for over 50 years between them but now form ‘The 90’s Revival’.

The week before the first lockdown of the pandemic on March 23, 2020, the pair did a live DJ Set on Facebook and were blown away as more than 10,000 people tuned in.

They then continued their live streams for 16 weeks while people were confined to their homes with viewing audiences of between 35 and 40,000 for every show.

And now they will take to the stage at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on November 6 as part of the Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular.

Ian Bebbington, of the West Mid Showground, said: “It is fantastic to team up with Dave and Paul and bring their stage and screen, and of course music, to the West Mid Showground to entertain visitors at our fireworks event.

“We have two displays, a quieter one for our younger visitors and a louder one a little later on and as well as the fun fair and the food we wanted to step up our entertainment offering to make it bigger and better than ever before.”

Dave and Paul first performed at the site on August 1st, 2020 – the first in-person event they did after the pandemic lockdowns at the sell-out Shropshire Drive-In event hosted by Shropshire Festivals.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming ‘The 90’s Revival’ back to the site on November 6,” added Ian. “We are sure it will be a night to remember!”

Dave from ‘The 90’s Revival’ commented, “We love entertaining people from our Studio but being able to get out in front of a large audience again at the West Mid Showground is going to be amazing, we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Tickets for the Shropshire Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular are available now via the website or direct from Digitickets – https://bit.ly/3GkSFnW

Gates open at 4.30pm with the first firework display at 6.15pm and the second taking place around 7.45pm.

