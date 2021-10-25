Tom Grennan to perform in Telford

After his number 1 selling album, Tom Grennan is set to perform at an outdoor show in Telford.

Tom Grennan

Tickets will go on sale later this week for the show at the QEii arena on Saturday 2 July 2022.



The Bedford born singer has had an extraordinary year playing to huge crowds at Reading, Leeds Latitude & TRNSMT festivals as well as a sold out 15 date UK tour to support his album Evering Road which he described as a “thank you note” following a breakup back in March.



It was flanked by the singles ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Oh Please’, ‘Little Bit Of Love’ ‘Amen’ and ‘Something Better’, and went on to earn Grennan his first UK Number One album.

Show follows successful Tom Jones and Olly Murrs concerts

The show at QEII Arena in Telford follows the highly successful concerts with Tom Jones & Olly Murs earlier this year and will be once again delivered by award-winning promoters Orchard Live.



Pablo Janczur from Orchard Live said: “We’re really excited about returning to Telford after such an amazing and successful night’s with Sir Tom Jones & Olly Murs back in September, we are thrilled to be coming back to Telford next year!’’



Discussing the themes behind ‘Evering Road’, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, Grennan said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. ‘Evering Road’ documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space.”



Following the album’s release, Grennan linked up with Calvin Harris for the collaborative single ‘By Your Side’.

- Advertisement -

Previously announced for Telford is international star Bryan Adams playing the QEII Arena on July 3rd 2022. Tickets on sale now.

How to get tickets for Tom Grennan Telford Concert

Tickets go on sale for Tom Grennan at 10am on Friday 29 October via gigantic.com and Tickets Telford on 01952 382 382



