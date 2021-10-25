Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford

Shropshire Kids Festival will return to the International Centre in Telford next February, to finish off half term with some family fun.

The festival will take place on February 26 and 27, 2022, and will be the first time it has been held in Telford since 2018.

Shropshire Kids Festival brings together lots of activities in one place, for a jam-packed day of enjoyment. All activities are included in the cost of admission.

Shropshire Festivals are asking kids’ activity and experience providers to come forward to secure a place at the event to help provide as much variety as possible.

The festival lays on a selection of activities for children aged 0-14. This normally includes an obstacle course, inflatables, giant games, dancing, space hoppers, have-a-go music tent, go karts, STEM activities, trampolining, arts, crafts, baking sessions, circus skills, nerf wars, martial arts, football arena, hockey shoot out, golf skills, mini ice rink and a dedicated under 5 zone.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “Being indoors has never been so much fun! We are very excited to bring back Shropshire Kids Festival to Telford. We are planning the best Shropshire Kids Festival to date.

“As a parent I appreciate finding engaging activities to keep the kids entertained during half term is a challenge. No matter rain or shine, we guarantee your family will have the best time at our indoor festival!

“Kids Festival isn’t just about bouncy castles, we have lots of activities on offer designed to broaden kids’ horizons with new experiences – whether that’s learning about astrology, doing a science experiment, riding bikes, learning about the arts, or trying a musical instrument for the first time.

“To help make this our best kids festival we are looking for new experiences and activities to offer kids – so if you want to put your business or act forward, drop us an email on fun@shropshirefestivals.co.uk.

“It will be 3 years since our last Shropshire Kids Festival Telford, so we hope everyone from across the region will join us for a brilliant day out!”