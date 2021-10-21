Camp Bestival Shropshire coming to Weston Park

The organisers of the UK’s favourite family festival Camp Bestival have today announced its coming to Weston Park in August 2022.

Camp Bestival Shropshire will offer plenty of family fun

Following hot on the heels of the pioneering Dorset-based jamboree in July, Camp Bestival Shropshire, which will take place between 18-21 August 2022, is a brand-new, stand-alone event bringing all the unique and essential family-friendly elements of the original Camp Bestival to the heart of England.

Following a hugely successful 14-year history of entertaining families, Camp Bestival Shropshire will offer plenty of family fun, little ones will be spoilt for choice as they step into a family festi-holiday like no other!

Speaking of the announcement, Festival Co-Curator’s Josie & Rob da Bank said:

“Whoop! The da Bank house is about to explode with excitement that we can finally announce our first new festival for many years as we unleash Camp Bestival Shropshire! Set in the heart of England, Josie and I couldn’t be prouder or more delighted to have finally found a site that’s not only worthy of a second Camp Bestival, but is also exquisitely beautiful. Weston Park has all the elements we love from magical woodlands and oodles of green fields to lakes and a historic stately home backdrop.

“Following the success of Camp Bestival in Dorset, we’re over the moon to be adding this new event to our festival family to meet popular geographical and practical demand. We plan to give this festival as much love and attention as our heritage festival in Lulworth and can’t wait to see you all back at one or the other…or possibly both!”

Weston Park

An ardent take on Team Camp Bestival’s tried and tested recipe, Camp Bestival Shropshire will make a home in Weston Park’s immaculate grounds designed by England’s greatest gardener, Capability Brown. A wonderland of expansive green spaces, luxuriant lawns, verdant parkland, and enchanting woodlands, festivalgoers can enjoy a host of glittering family treats from our famous kids’ gardens jam-packed with action, and all manner of frolics and fun, to magic meadows and whole arenas abounding with a myriad of screen free activities for kids of all ages.

Camp Bestival is one of the country’s favourite festivals and a six-time winner of the UK Festival Awards Best Family Festival, it includes theatre, shows, wellbeing workshops, circus spectacles, sideshow commotions, comedy, lashings of incredibly delicious food and drink and the very finest in outdoor living from spacious general camping, Camping Plus and Backstage Camping, through to decadent boutique offerings, campervans, caravans and beyond.

Music line-up

No Camp Bestival would be complete without an epic musical line-up stretching all the way from legendary heavyweights to some of the most exciting up and coming acts around. Taking in pop, rap, rock, dance, dub skiffle, swing, and any other genre-busting madness you care to mention, there will be beats, rhymes and giddy rhythms all weekend long, spread across Camp Bestival’s signature stages, including the Big Top, Bollywood, Caravanserai, Pig’s Big Ballroom and more.

Tickets for Camp Bestival Shropshire will be on sale early November with the full line-up announced later this year.