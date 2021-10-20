Rock Choir makes welcome return to in-person rehearsals

After a long 18 months, Rock Choir Members from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Telford have reunited for live singing rehearsals and are experiencing the huge benefits of social singing for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Choir members, also known as ‘Rockies’, have been welcomed back into the rehearsal room

The largest contemporary choir in the world, Rock Choir, has officially kicked off its Autumn term in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Telford with local Rock Choir Leader, Rowan Richards delighted to be able to welcome the Members, also known as ‘Rockies’ back into the rehearsal room once again.

During the height of lockdown, Rock Choir had to move all of its rehearsals online, teaching and rehearsing with Members via Zoom and YouTube sessions. The community spirit of Rock Choir really flourished during this time, and local Rockies maintained vital connections with their fellow singers by organising online charity events, quizzes and a host of social activities – providing a life-line to those isolated by the Covid pandemic.

As most restrictions have now been lifted, Rock Choir is able to gather for indoor rehearsals and harmonise together for the first time in 18 months. The new Autumn term will give Rock Choir Members the chance to learn four new, specially-arranged songs including the uplifting ‘Make your own kind of music’ by Paloma Faith.

In addition to the live rehearsals, Rock Choir is giving those who prefer or need to remain isolated the opportunity to take part in the Autumn term with the launch of the National Online Rock Choir. To ensure they don’t miss a single note, Members can learn all of the songs from the comfort of their own homes and can rejoin the live Choirs whenever they are ready to do so.

Local Rock Choir Leader, Rowan Richards, said: “It has been such a joyful experience, hearing the Rockies sing together in harmony after such a difficult time apart. Our Members have been so committed to Rock Choir and their determination to keep singing and to keep those social connections alive during lockdown was inspiring. Rock Choir is like a family and to see that family back together and to witness the healing power of singing and socialising in person is very special. We would love to welcome anyone who would like to join Rock Choir this term and invite people of all ages and abilities to come and be a part of this fantastic group of singers.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator and Creative Director of Rock Choir has been highlighting the importance of group singing and the powerful positive impact it has on mental health and well-being. Caroline Comments:

“I am overjoyed that our ‘Rockies’ have been allowed to regroup and sing together inside once again. It’s been a long and emotional 18 months waiting for this moment to happen. I am so proud of all the Rock Choir Members and my dedicated Rock Choir team who passionately led our choirs with the love, energy and positivity that Rock Choir is famous for.

“The nation’s mental health is at its worst and the services and support to combat loneliness, depression and anxiety are in huge demand and oversubscribed. Allowing choirs to reunite across the whole of the UK will now have a tremendous and positive impact and allow a healing process to begin for those who take part. Choirs of all types provide a life-line and this life-line can now be reinstated.”