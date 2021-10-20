Mad Cow Productions to take final bow at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

It will be the end of an era this month when a Shropshire Amateur Dramatics Company brings the final curtain down on 16 years of laughter, singing, dance and drama.

Mad Cow Productions are staging the West End comedy Don’t Dress for Dinner by Marc Carnoletti

Mad Cow Productions will be staging their last ever show at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn between 27-30 October – and it is a must-see for theatre-goers.

They are staging the West End comedy Don’t Dress for Dinner by Marc Carnoletti from Wednesday 27 October until Saturday 30 October in the Walker Theatre – with tickets now on sale from the box office.

It is a crazy farce with all the usual ingredients – a convoluted story line, lots of mistaken identities, ridiculous characters digging themselves deeper and deeper into chaos, lying, panicking and various states of undress.

For friends Alex Hinton and Lisa Lowarch, who are behind Mad Cow Productions, it will be their final production. After working together for 25 years, including 16 years with Mad Cow with Alex as Director and Lisa as Choreographer, they have decided to take a final bow. It is their second attempt at a last production – as their original swansong Kipps’ Half a Sixpence musical was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Alex said: “It has been a fantastic journey for us, but the time is now right for both of us to bring it to a close. Lisa and I have been friends for nearly 30 years, and we performed together way before Mad Cow. We started producing together in 1992 and have continued ever since, with never a cross word.

“We don’t get paid or make any money from what we do – we just love enabling.

“There have been so many people that have shown us so much kindness over the years. Shrewsbury School allowed us to use their theatre for free, 3 times! An entire orchestra of professional musicians who played for free. The Shrewsbury businesses Hares and Jewell (both now closed), who ran our box office for free, using their own staff. Wace Morgan who sponsored us early on and continue to do so today and Dead Good Undies who, even though they have no shop locally, just wanted to help locals have fun.

“We have been so fortunate too, and we’ve had many Shropshire premiers – Return to The Forbidden Planet, The Producers, Hairspray, Spamalot, In The Club. Each production has so many memories – the people in our Mad Cow ‘herd’ and our suppliers, and of course the onstage antics.

“Most importantly, though it’s the people. We’ve had hundreds of Shropshire folk pass through our hands including some who are now working professionally in London. We have thoroughly enjoyed enabling them all to do what they love.

“Our cast has worked so hard to make this final production a brilliant swansong for Mad Cow Productions; and it would be brilliant if the folk of Shropshire came out to support them for one final time.”