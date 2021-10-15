Krazy Races returns to Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury is set to get a little wackier as Krazy Races returns to town on Sunday 29 May 2022 after its hugely successful award-winning inaugural event in the summer of 2019.

Shrewsbury Krazy Races will return in 2022

Krazy Races is a free to attend event, aiming to bring all manner of races, wild and zany to towns & cities across the U.K and beyond in the form of a traditional SoapBox Derby.

As well as Shrewsbury, The Krazy Races team have today announced events happening in Northwich, Wolverhampton and Birmingham & Sandwell.

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Krazy Races will be held at the Quarry. The event was originally due to return in the Summer of 2020 but was postponed due to Covid restrictions on mass gatherings. For Shrewsbury Krazy Races, Sarah Belcher Events company will be working in partnership with Macmillan for a second year in the town after 2019’s event helped raise over £20,000 for Macmilan and other fantastic causes.

Thousands of spectators are expected from all over Shropshire and beyond to cheer on the weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants who can enjoy watching carefully

crafted karts being hurtled down a track which will consist of chicanes, obstacles, water features and more.

Applications for teams to enter have reopened today with event organisers looking for 40-60 teams to enter the race in a knockout style competition with trophies going to ‘fastest winner’, ‘best dressed’, ‘most innovative design’ and more.

Sarah Belcher, Founder of Krazy Races said: “After a challenging couple of years for everyone, we are delighted to be returning to Shrewsbury to bring some much needed laughs and joy to the Town! There will be more fun than you can imagine, Krazy entertainment and lots of ‘wow, did they really just do that!?’

This event is sure to capture the imaginations of the community and business in the area and together we can create a spectacular, unique and different event for the town.”

Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Area Manager in the West Midlands, Hannah Fahy said: “We are delighted to be working with the Krazy Races as the charity partner for three of the five events in 2022, and we can’t wait to see our very own Macmillan soap box competing in the race!

“The race was hugely successful in 2019, and it’s fantastic to see them resuming next year following Covid – this time in five cities across the UK. The races are a great opportunity to raise vital funds for Macmillan, so that we can continue to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, and it’s exciting to be working closely with the Krazy Races team again as we did in 2019.

“As well as having our own soap box competing, there will be opportunities for race participants to fundraise for Macmillan, and we will also be at the events with information stands, tombola’s and cake stalls. We are really looking forward to the Krazy Races, and hope to see plenty of people there.”

Applications open today to enter a team in the 2022 Shrewsbury Krazy Races. All information on how to enter can be found on The Shrewsbury Krazy Races website www.krazyraces.co.uk