Experience the magic on your doorstep with free event at Blists Hill Victorian Town

A World Heritage Site is defined as an area with outstanding international importance – and those living in the TF postcode area are now being urged to discover the incredible treasure they have on their doorstep with free entry.

Blists Hill Victorian Town, residents outside New Inn

The birthplace of The Industrial Revolution, Ironbridge is known around the world for its significance – and residents living in its shadow are being encouraged to learn more about where they live by visiting one of The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s main sites free of charge.

Anyone with a TF postcode can take a trip back in time and enjoy the delights of Blists Hill Victorian Town free of charge on three days this week: Wednesday (October 13), Thursday (October 14) and Friday (October 15).

There is also free admission on Saturday, October 16, for those living in the TF7, TF8 and TF12 postcodes which all fall within the boundaries of the World Heritage Site.

The offer at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust attraction forms part of the Festival of Imagination celebrations.

Justin Tose, Visitor Engagement Director for the Trust, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our amazing 10 museums -and our area’s highly significant importance to the nation and, indeed, the rest of the world.

“We know how proud the local community are to live and work in such a special place so , we’re encouraging local residents to come and experience the tremendous Blists Hill Victorian Town for themselves – whether it’s their first time coming to the museum, or whether they have been many times before.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for local residents to learn more about the rich history of the Ironbridge Gorge.”

Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and must be pre-booked online at ironbridge.org.uk

Those seeking entry will be required to produce evidence of their postal address – such as a utility bill with a relevant postcode.

Bookings are restricted to a maximum of five tickets per household (two adults maximum and no more than three children).

For more information, or to book, see https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/events/family-events/blists-hill-community-days/