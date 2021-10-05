11 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Shropshire Drama Company return to Theatre Severn after two-year absence

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production of John Godber’s comedy Bouncers at Theatre Severn, which takes place from 3rd to 6th November.

Bouncers
Set in a night club during the 1980s, Bouncers is a hilarious, fast-moving, raw and physical play about an evening on the town seen from the viewpoint of four men on the door – Lucky Eric, Jedd, Les and Ralph.

The men are at once themselves and then every character they happen to meet, whether they are boys looking to get lucky or girls looking to make do. Audiences will be transported back to the era of bright colours, shoulder pads, fingerless gloves, leg warmers and the very best in 80s’ pop music!

Commenting on the play, director Derek Willis said: “It’s been a tough 18 months or so and great to be back performing to a live audience, and especially a comedy where everyone can have a good laugh. With so much uncertainty regarding potential restrictions, we needed to base the production around covid compliance.

“Bouncers is a four-hander and in our version, there is no interval, so everything from rehearsal space to backstage crew, costumes and dressing room allocation, have been much easier to manage. We hope that the audience enjoy this production and leave with beaming smiles from a long-awaited good night out.” 

Performances of Bouncers start at 8pm in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn.

Concessions are available for students block booking ten or more tickets to the opening night at £10 per ticket. All other prices are £13. For more details contact the box office at Theatre Severn – telephone 01743 281281 or online.

