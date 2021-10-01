Park Hall Countryside Experience to host Pumpkinfest

Park Hall Countryside Experience is preparing for its Halloween themed half term event with an order of 3,000 pumpkins.

Children with pumpkins at last year’s event

The farm attraction got through over 2,300 last year, and they expect demand for their Pumpkinfest tickets to be higher than ever.

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve in the huge pumpkin shed, which they can take home at the end of the day.

Jessica Heath scooping out a pumpkin at last year’s event

The Halloween activities include Pumpkin Alley, The Witches Cavern, The Little Scare House and singing pumpkins. There will be lots of fun and games every day of the event, including ‘Pass the Pumpkin’ and wrapping Daddies in toilet roll to turn them into spooky mummies!

There will be a daily Halloween fancy dress competition, so visitors are encouraged to come wearing their best costumes.

Entertainment over half term and Halloween

The event at the Oswestry attraction will run from the 15th to the 31st October, giving Shropshire families some entertainment over half term and Halloween. All tickets must be pre-booked so numbers on site can be limited to aid social distancing.

Pumpkin alley at Park Hall Farm

Richard Powell, joint owner – director at Park Hall, said, “We hope families will join us for some Halloween fun over the last two weeks of October. Our Pumpkinfest event aims to provide the perfect level of spookiness, that isn’t too scary for youngsters.

“Grown-ups can join in the fancy dress competition and lend a hand carving the pumpkins, and they can enjoy leaving all the mess behind for us to deal with!

“All of our usual farm activities are included in the ticket price. Meet the farm animals, explore all the play areas, ride on our barrel train, see the pig race, and lots more. We hope you will join us!”

Tickets for Pumpkinfest must be purchased in advance at www.parkhallfarm.co.uk.

