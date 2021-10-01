Enjoy a spooky drive-in cinema experience this Halloween

A spooky drive-in Halloween cinema experience is coming to Shrewsbury later this month.

Over the Halloween weekend, 29th, 30th and 31st October, six spooky screenings of some of the nations favourite seasonal films will be shown at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Films will include:

Friday 29 October 2021

18:00 – Nightmare Before Christmas

21:00 – US

Saturday 30 October 2021

18:00 – The Witches

21:00 – IT

Sunday 31 October 2021

18:00 – Hocus Pocus

21:00 – The Invisible Man

Experience Creators are delighted to bring their cinema brand, Small Town Big Screen to Shrewsbury.

Managing Director, Charlotte Ducie, says “We’re really excited to bring our drive-in cinema to a new area and create a fun, spooky and Covid-safe event for people of all ages to enjoy.”



You can grab your tickets from www.smalltownbigscreen.com now!

