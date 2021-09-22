Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns live final to take place on Saturday

The Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns live final is to take place this Saturday, starting at 12noon. Seven finalists will each take to the stage outside Southwater Library and perform for their chance to win!

The Dennis-Miller production team with Wellington winner Isobel Parker. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Battle of the Towns has been taking place over the last six weeks as part of Telford’s Got Talent on tour. It kicked off in Wellington on 14 August and each week visited different High Streets across the borough which included Madeley, Newport, Oakengates, Ironbridge and finally Dawley last weekend. The audience participation has been key in the process as they were required to vote for who they wanted to represent their town in the finals.

Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns has only been made possible by the work and enthusiasm of the Dennis-Miller Production Team and being part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund programme and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shaquille Miller, one of the owners of the Dennis-Miller Production Team said “the last 6 weeks have been incredible. My siblings and I have had the opportunity to meet residents of the local towns and view the variety of amazing talent that Telford has to offer. From the first week at Wellington to the finals on Saturday the positive energy and commitment from the contestants and residents has been amazing. This event has been a real team effort behind the scenes and on stage and the team and are excited for the finals on Saturday!”

“Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns has been a real community project in the heart of our High Streets and a great opportunity to showcase the amazing local talent on our doorsteps. Thank you to everyone who entered this year, to all the contestants who got through to the stages in their town and congratulations to our finalists. Break a leg on Saturday” Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy.

We now know all the finalist taking part in the live final, getting ready for their staring moment are; for Wellington Isobel Parker, for Madeley Joanne Davies, for Newport Beatrice Baker, for Oakengates Abbie Gurney, for Ironbridge Jack Evans & Macy O’Neil and the last finalist announced on Saturday for Dawley Bethany Stokes. The overall winner will receive the £500 cash prize and winner’s trophy, and the runner up will win a trophy and £100 in vouchers!

We invite you to come down on Saturday with friends and family to enjoy this free event and support these talented acts battling against each other to become the first winner of Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns! If you would like to find out more about this year’s Telford’s Got Talent you can go to the Event Facebook page or visit the Event website.