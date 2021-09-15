Theatre Severn panto cast unveiled as 25,000 tickets already sold

The cast of Theatre Severn’s forthcoming pantomime The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan! were unveiled this week, as the venue prepare to bring the county some much needed pantomime cheer following the postponement of the production in 2020.

Starring in this year’s pantomime at Theatre Severn are Katy Dean, Phil Stewart, Brad Fitt as Mrs Smee, Eric Smith, Harry Winchester and Victoria McCabe

The theatre revealed that over 25,000 tickets for Peter Pan have been snapped up already, almost three months before the show opens on Wednesday 1 December.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011. Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returns to direct the show and star in his 10th season at Theatre Severn in the role of Mrs Smee.

Brad will reunite with Shropshire legend Eric Smith, who will be playing Eric The Pirate in what we will be his 18th Shrewsbury pantomime. Theatre Severn also revealed that Victoria McCabe who has previously starred in Mother Goose (2018) and Aladdin (2019), returns in the role of Elizabeth Darling. Harry Winchester & Phil Stewart will play the roles of Peter Pan and Captain Hook, whilst Katy Dean and Millie Davies make their debuts at the venue in the roles of Mrs Darling and Tinkerbell.

David Jack, Theatre Services Manager said:

“We’re delighted to finally be able to share another magical pantomime season with everyone again. We’ve been so grateful for the understanding and support we have received following last year’s postponement. The Pantomime adventures of Peter Pan will feature everything you’ve come to know and love about Theatre Severn pantomimes, and more!”



Writer and Producer, Paul Hendy said:

“After such a challenging year, we all need something to cheer us up and The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan promises to be our funniest and most spectacular pantomime yet. We can’t wait to bring some fun, magic, and laughter back to Shrewsbury this Christmas! The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan will be the perfect festive treat for all your family, and we cannot wait to get started. Have you booked your tickets yet? The croc is ticking!”

Peter Pan opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 1 December 2021 and runs until Monday 3 January 2022.