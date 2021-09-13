13 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 13, 2021

Wellington cinema to roll out the red carpet for latest Bond film

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Wellington Orbit is rolling out the red carpet for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, starting with a 00:07am premiere on 30th September swiftly followed by Aston Martins and shaken martinis in the opening weekend.

1 of 50 Special edition Aston Martin’s outside Wellington Orbit.
1 of 50 Special edition Aston Martin’s outside Wellington Orbit.

The long-awaited Bond movie had been completed over a year ago, but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic.

‘No Time to Die’ stars Daniel Craig as famous spy James Bond and was filmed across the globe. The World Premiere is due to be held at The Albert Hall and will reach Telford on 30th September.

- Advertisement -

Cinema Manager, Damian Breeze is looking forward to finally getting the reels rolling with what will undoubtedly be the biggest movie of the year. 

Damian said: “It’s our chance to really show why people should visit cinemas to enjoy these iconic cinematic moments. We’ve got Aston Martins, Shaken Martinis and Wellington Brass band to help launch the film.”

A special opening weekend is planned which will feature Aston Martins, Wellington Brass Band, Shaken Martinis, poker chips, dress to impress event and a few more special surprises.

“We know our audience have been waiting a long time for this event, and they have told us they want it to be special,” said Damian.

Andy Smith, a Director at Wellington Orbit said: “What makes this show-stopping event even more special is the fact we begin screening the film on day one, the same time multiplexes begin their showings. With our tickets being even more affordable alongside our low-cost snacks and a visit from a limited-edition Aston Martin, we are hoping to attract an even more wider audience to Wellington.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be bought online at www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP