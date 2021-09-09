17.9 C
Festival of Imagination returns to the Ironbridge Gorge

The popular Festival of Imagination, which celebrates the heritage and history of the Ironbridge Gorge, will be taking place 11 – 26 September 2021 in and around Ironbridge.

Partners involved in hosting Festival of Imagination

The amazing story of the Ironbridge Gorge, past, present and future will once again be showcased with an eclectic programme of events over two weeks this September.

Throughout the event the celebration of local history and Ironbridge Gorge itself will be highlighted through various content such as art, poetry, music, film, workshops, performance and talks.

To find out more about the events and how to get involved visitors can keep up to date via the Festival of Imagination Facebook page @IronbridgeFestival and on the festival website https://ironbridgefestival.co.uk/where all the latest information can be found.   Visitors who have experienced previous festivals have enjoyed “a fantastic family day out” and have “loved all the events and entertainment” and also said “there’s loads to do”. 

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment, Telford & Wrekin Council said “ It’s fantastic this event is back in 2021 as it brings together so many different partners working together and is such an amazing opportunity to tell our local story in such an imaginative way. Once again the programme really does offer something for everyone and we are encouraging visitors to come and soak up the atmosphere”.

Telford& Wrekin Council events team work with a range of partners to host the event including the Ironbridge Business Consortium, Ironbridge Rotary Club, Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, English Heritage, Secret Severn Arts Trail, Offa’s Press Poetry and the Coracle Trust. 

On Saturday 11 September along with a Dog Show running in the afternoon at Dale End Park, Ironbridge, visitors can also book in to Kuli Kohli In Conversation’ with Simon Fletcher, along with exhibitions hosted in various venues. Tickets are also on sale at another event highlight for the Polish Song & Dance Concert on Sunday 19 September featuring Dolinki and  Wiesniacy supported by local singer songwriter Brian Carrington.

