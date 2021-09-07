Star cast announced for the return of pantomime to The Place – Telford

The Place – Telford is celebrating 21 Years of professional pantomime with a star cast announced for this year’s production Aladdin.

Starring Coronation Street’s – Tom Roberts as Abanazar, Winner Of BBC’s Let It Shine – Sario Solomon as Aladdin, X Factor Finalist – Sam Lavery as Princess Jasmine, back by popular demand – Carl Dutfield as Wishee Washee, local favourite – Chloe Barlow as The Spirit Of The Ring, the hilarious – Ian Smith as Widow Twankey and introducing – Nigel Peever as The Emperor Of China.

Join Aladdin, his mother Widow Twankey and his brother Wishee Washee as they embark on a magical adventure and try to defeat the evil Abanazar and his plan to become master of the world. With help from the Genie Of The Lamp and The Spirit Of The Ring will Aladdin save the day and marry the beautiful Princess Jasmine? There’s only one way to find out…

This magical pantomime features great songs, dazzling dance routines, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and amazing special effects – an unforgettable experience for children and adults alike.

Telford and Wrekin Council are working with Shone Productions Ltd to bring Aladdin to The Place – Telford.

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy, Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“Our wishes really have come true this year with the production of Aladdin bringing our 21st professional pantomime to The Place-Telford. We’re looking forward to seeing families enjoying special times together again at the theatre and with a special offer for September, we know pantomime will be returning to packed audiences.”

Producer, James Shone, revealed: “I am so excited to be bringing pantomime back to Telford, it was such a shame that we couldn’t present the show last year due to the pandemic. It’s a brilliant production and we have such a strong cast to deliver this up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story. There is something for the whole family and I know that everyone will have an enjoyable time”

Aladdin runs at The Place – Telford, Limes Walk, Oakengates,TF2 6EP from Wednesday 8 December 2021 until Sunday 2 January 2022.