The Secret Severn Art Trail returns with fresh new look

A popular free event on the Shropshire arts calendar is set to return for the sixth time this September – with a fresh new look and bigger than ever.

The Chair of Secret Severn, Rod Sheppard is pictured with Vice Chair, Jan Park who curates the show and also works alongside the selection team

Excitement is growing for The Secret Severn Art Trail, which is centred around the World Heritage Site of Jackfield, with more than 40 artists featured in the main Exhibition and a record number of open studios around the trail.

It will run from Wednesday 1 September to Sunday 12 September – two days longer than previous years, meaning visitors will get two weekends to enjoy the display.

And for the first time the Jackfield Tile Museum, which usually closes on a Monday and Tuesday, will stay open throughout the entire event.

The Chair of Secret Severn, Rod Sheppard, said: “We are thrilled to have a fantastic event shaping up this year with more than 40 Shropshire based artists featured.

“The top selling artists from previous years will be returning and the event has also attracted a lot of new talent.

“We have redesigned the show to improve the visitor experience – there will be a completely new layout with fresh, more contemporary styling and more open studios than before.

“For the first time we are also introducing an interactive video corner, showing artists at work and featuring the story and history of the Footprint Gallery at Fusion.

“There will be plenty to see and explore and we are extremely grateful to be able to place a spotlight on the beauty of art and the Gorge once again.”

The event for all the family will include a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the famous Jackfield Tile Museum.

It will showcase the work of artists across a wide variety of mediums including painting, printmaking, jewellery, ceramics, photography, glassmaking, textiles and more, for all budgets.

Improvements to the floorplan have made way for a new marketplace area where artists sell small associated items such as greeting cards, prints, mugs, coasters and more.

All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

Vice Chair, Jan Park who curates the show and also works alongside the selection team, said: “We have been overwhelmed by both the number and the standard of artwork entries, and the selection team had a tough job this year.

“Despite concerns about COVID 19 last year, we saw footfall at the trail more than double compared to the previous year.

“We attract visitors from all over the country and with the changes made this year we are hoping for an even bigger event, there really is something for everyone.

“The Secret Severn Art Trail is a great day out for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity to support local artists.

“Do come and take in the culture in this incredible setting.”

Flags outside the venues will help people to see who is taking part. Parking is available at Jackfield Tile Museum and refreshments can be found at the Tile Museum cafe.

A 28 page brochure is available from all participating artists and can also be picked up on the day of your visit to the exhibition.