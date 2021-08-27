Strictly winner to star in thriller coming to Shrewsbury

A brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn 6 – 11 September.

Tom Chambers, stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice

The genre-defining thriller – based on Frederick Knott’s stage and screen play, made world-famous by Hitchcock’s iconic 1954 film – will be directed by Anthony Banks.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers (West End’s Little Voice, The X Factor).

When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the ‘perfect crime’. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover.



Anthony Banks directs Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight, Strangers on a Train and his production of the hit thriller, The Girl on the Train, which ran at Theatre Severn in 2019.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “Following the postponement of the production in June 2020, we’re so happy to finally be able welcome the cast and crew of Dial M for Murder to Shrewsbury this September. There’s no doubt this thriller will delight all those who enjoy a good seat-gripping drama – it’s not too late to book tickets!”

Tickets for Dial M for Murder at Theatre Severn are on sale now.