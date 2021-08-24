90’s Revival Weekend to return next year

Local DJ act, The 90’s Revival, are planning another 90’s Revival Weekend after holding two live shows earlier this month at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

Bradley from S Club with Dave & Benno

Following the success of their lockdown live sets that attracted thousands of online viewers, the duo took their show to the showground for their ‘Mahoosive Nights Out’ on August 6 and 7.

Their Friday show was a homage to local bands who had been hit hard by Covid restrictions on live events. The night featured The Ronaldos, Longden Calling, Five o’clock Hero, Krack on Daft, Jordan Brown and Robbie Jones.

- Advertisement -

Dave and Benno of The 90’s Revival hosted the Saturday show, taking the audience on a nostalgic trip through 90’s dance classics. They were joined by special guests Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna, whose hits include ’Set You Free’ and ’Tell It to My Heart’.

Despite the popularity of the 90’s act, the organisers were disappointed that the local council allowed Let’s Rock to postpone their event to the same night as The 90’s Revival in Shrewsbury.

“When we set our dates, we were assured that no other big events would be scheduled for that weekend, so we were gutted that Let’s Rock was given the go ahead to rearrange their gig for the same weekend. It had a big impact on our audience numbers,” said Dave Prince, one half of The 90’s Revival.

“It was tough for me and Benno to compete against a national business. On top of that we had the most horrendous weather to contend with. However, despite all that, both nights were absolutely brilliant! It was incredible to see the audience’s reactions to all the great bands, top performances, and our 90’s set.

“Our party goers braved the showers and had a fantastic night out, and we will never forget those shows!

“We will be back in 2022 with another 90’s Revival Weekend on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. We’re planning to extend the events to make them more of a family day out. The events will fall over the extended bank holiday weekend, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so we anticipate a big celebratory atmosphere!”