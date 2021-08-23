The Holroyd Community Theatre launches programme of live events

A brand-new community theatre in Weston Rhyn is excited to offer its first programme of live events.

The Holroyd Community Theatre

The Holroyd Community Theatre is situated off the A5 and on the grounds of the prestigious Moreton Hall School, recently awarded the TES ‘Boarding School of the Year’ award. The state-of-the-art venue is fully equipped and ready to welcome in the community for commercial events and community engagements.

Following on from a successful socially distanced live broadcast of the BBC Any Questions, the theatre is now set to welcome author and TV chef, Rick Stein in collaboration with Oswestry award-winning company, BOOKA. Which is just one of many planned events for the Autumn.

- Advertisement -

Speaking ahead of the events, commercial director, Michael Jenkins said:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a variety of different events this Autumn, and can not wait to see the theatre full of people from our community. We have worked closely with the local community over the past few years to understand how they would like to use the venue. We hope that our programme of events will have something for everyone.”

In addition to book talks, the venue is also hosting ‘Comedy Club 4 Kids’, on Saturday 16th October. The performance will begin at 2pm and is set to provide an afternoon of laughter for children aged 6 and onwards, and promises to keep the adults entertained too. This five star production will be visiting the theatre following rav reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Comedy Club 4 Kids producer, Isabelle said:

“We’re looking forward to hosting our children’s show at The Holroyd Community Theatre this October. The performance is always well received by the children and adults too, actually.

“The Holroyd Community Theatre is one of the many regional theatres we are visiting this year, after a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

The Holroyd Community Theatre is much more than a place to watch a show, it is also a place to take part, and get involved. The venue plays host to community initiatives such as: Face2Face Performance Academy; an academy for young people to develop their performance skills, delivered by professionals. North Shropshire Music; A series of musical ensembles, committed to developing the musical skills of young people and The Creative Arts School Project; A programme that invites local schools into the theatre to take part in creative arts sessions, delivered by specialist staff.

To find out more about the Autumn programme of events, and the ways in which you can get involved visit: www.theholroydtheatre.co.uk