Telford Balloon Fiesta returns this weekend

Telford Balloon Fiesta returns to Telford Town Park this weekend with over 25 balloons due in attendance over the weekend.

Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Alongside the balloons, there is plenty to entertain the whole family with a packed programme of family fun activities, street entertainment and fun-fair rides to enjoy. Plus, on Saturday lunchtime watch the skies as the Red Devils parachute team will be dropping in for a visit.

For 2021, weather permitting, over 25 balloons from across the UK and Europe will fill the skies over Telford, and includes the spectacular Night Glow set to music on Saturday 28 August.

Balloon launches are all weather dependant but scheduled timings for the weekend are Friday 27 August 6pm, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August 6am and 6pm.

Activities on the Friday include street entertainment, family stage show and live music stage. Visitors can enjoy watching the FMX stunt team, Parkour Action Freerunners and Leo Loco fire-eating on Saturday, whilst on Sunday activities include the Eternal Tal Bhangra workshops and the Carnival Parade. A full schedule is available on the Telford & Wrekin Council Facebook events page and the Telford Town Park website.

Telford Balloon Fiesta 2021 is free to enter and none of the events are ticketed. Visitors can come and go as they please and will have plenty of time to enjoy other attractions in Telford Town Park including; Sky Reach, Disc Golf, Adventure Golf, Waterplay, some beautiful walks, picnic spots galore and endless play areas for the young at heart.

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy said:

“We are absolutely delighted to host this very popular event this year, once more in Telford Town Park. The programme provides a variety of entertainment for people alongside the usual ballooning and we are looking forward to another fantastic event for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

