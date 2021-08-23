15.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Folk band Quill featuring Bev Bevan return to Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Classic Midlands’s folk rock band Quill are set to return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Thursday 9 September with former Move, ELO and Black Sabbath drummer Bev Bevan.

Quill are set to return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Thursday 9 September
Quill are set to return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Thursday 9 September

The seven piece music group originally from Birmingham blends Rock, Folk and Americana styles with a unique blend of drums and percussion, violin and beautiful vocal harmonies.

A brand-new line-up of the group launched in 2019 that includes Joy Strachan-Brain on vocals, Kate McWilliam on violin, John Jowitt on bass guitar, Lee Evans on lead guitar, Abby Brant on keyboards, Andy Edwards on drums and the legendary Bev Bevan, known all over the world as a member of ELO, The Move and Black Sabbath on percussion and drums.

- Advertisement -

Lead singer Joy Strachan-Brain said: “We are delighted to be touring again with a brand-new show and are really looking forward to returning to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn with our newest member on drums and percussion, the legendary, Bev Bevan. If you are not already a fan of Quill, you will be after seeing what promises to be a superb night of music”.

Audiences can expect to hear an eclectic mix of stylish covers of well-known songs, original numbers and Quill standards with a set including quirky interpretations of Blackberry Way, Telephone Line, Flowers In The Rain, Don’t Bring Me Down, plus original new songs from their new album ‘Riding Rainbows’ and long standing favourites Say It Ain’t So, The Jig and Nine Mile Camp.

Tickets for Quill are available online at theatresevern.co.uk or by telephone 01743 281 281.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP