Folk band Quill featuring Bev Bevan return to Shrewsbury

Classic Midlands’s folk rock band Quill are set to return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Thursday 9 September with former Move, ELO and Black Sabbath drummer Bev Bevan.

The seven piece music group originally from Birmingham blends Rock, Folk and Americana styles with a unique blend of drums and percussion, violin and beautiful vocal harmonies.

A brand-new line-up of the group launched in 2019 that includes Joy Strachan-Brain on vocals, Kate McWilliam on violin, John Jowitt on bass guitar, Lee Evans on lead guitar, Abby Brant on keyboards, Andy Edwards on drums and the legendary Bev Bevan, known all over the world as a member of ELO, The Move and Black Sabbath on percussion and drums.

Lead singer Joy Strachan-Brain said: “We are delighted to be touring again with a brand-new show and are really looking forward to returning to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn with our newest member on drums and percussion, the legendary, Bev Bevan. If you are not already a fan of Quill, you will be after seeing what promises to be a superb night of music”.

Audiences can expect to hear an eclectic mix of stylish covers of well-known songs, original numbers and Quill standards with a set including quirky interpretations of Blackberry Way, Telephone Line, Flowers In The Rain, Don’t Bring Me Down, plus original new songs from their new album ‘Riding Rainbows’ and long standing favourites Say It Ain’t So, The Jig and Nine Mile Camp.

Tickets for Quill are available online at theatresevern.co.uk or by telephone 01743 281 281.