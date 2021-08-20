Shrewsbury rock band Chasing Mallory release their debut single featuring Monokate

A newly created rock band from Shrewsbury has released their debut single ‘Hating Heart’.

Shrewsbury Rock Band Chasing Mallory

Their single also features a special guest in the form of Kateryna Pavlenko ‘Monokate’ from Go_A who represented Ukraine in this year’s Eurovision contest.



The band formed earlier this year during the 3rd Lockdown after Singer Ash and Guitarist Danny (who perform with local band I, Assassin) started sending demos to each other after getting frustrated at not being able to perform to a live audience.

Now restrictions have been eased, they decided to create a new band with members from several successful local bands in the area, consisting of Ollie (Unnatural Order) on Rhythm Guitar, Dave (Rolo Benz) on Bass and Jay (I, Assassin) on the Drums.

Debut single Hating Heart

- Advertisement -

They have already got off to a great start with their Facebook Page already hitting over 1.8k followers and their music featured on BBC Radio Shropshire.

Hating Heart is the product of their collaboration with the inclusion of Kateryna Pavlenko, also known under the pseudonym MonoKate, a Ukrainian singer, composer, and folklorist. She is the lead vocalist of the Ukrainian electro-folk band Go_A who came 5th with 364 points at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Rotterdam in May this year.



Take a listen to the debut single from Chasing Mallory – ‘Hating Heart’ below: