21.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

All aboard a murder mystery in Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
By Martin Childs

Super sleuths will be able to step aboard a murder mystery on the Sabrina boat in Shrewsbury this August.

Deception and deceit, jealousy and greed will be rife on Sabrina boat with a whodunnit to keep everyone guessing.

Murder in Mind organise Murder Mystery evenings across the county and will set sail on August 21 with their latest original written story ‘Till Waters Run Deep’. Guests onboard will need to have their wits about them though and watch very carefully as the story unfolds.

- Advertisement -

The fictional plot for the evening is centered around a woman called Susan Parker, who went overboard 3 years ago. Her boyfriend William Guthrie was arrested and imprisoned as it was reported she was pushed overboard – but maybe the case was not that clear cut. Amateur detectives will be able to relive the drama and try to work out what happened on that fateful evening!

Whodunnit!

Maria Hodgetts, Event Director of Murder in Mind told us: “This is a tale of love and hate. We love the guests to interact with our actors and really delve deep to find out whodunnit!”

Maria continued: “Our guests should trust nobody and question everyone as someone on the boat will be a murderer.

“We love seeing the actors and guests getting involved and this mystery has some secrets that we hope you armchair detectives will help the inspector get to the bottom of in this tale.”

More Information

‘Till Waters Run Deep’ departs at 7pm on 21 August. Tickets cost £40 per person (booking fees may apply) and include a plated buffet, murder mystery plus after-show entertainment. The person who gets closest to the reason and the motive will win a prize, a trophy and a certificate.

Tickets can be booked via the Murder In Mind website: www.murderinminduk.com.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP