All aboard a murder mystery in Shrewsbury

Super sleuths will be able to step aboard a murder mystery on the Sabrina boat in Shrewsbury this August.

Deception and deceit, jealousy and greed will be rife on Sabrina boat with a whodunnit to keep everyone guessing.

Murder in Mind organise Murder Mystery evenings across the county and will set sail on August 21 with their latest original written story ‘Till Waters Run Deep’. Guests onboard will need to have their wits about them though and watch very carefully as the story unfolds.

- Advertisement -

The fictional plot for the evening is centered around a woman called Susan Parker, who went overboard 3 years ago. Her boyfriend William Guthrie was arrested and imprisoned as it was reported she was pushed overboard – but maybe the case was not that clear cut. Amateur detectives will be able to relive the drama and try to work out what happened on that fateful evening!

Whodunnit!

Maria Hodgetts, Event Director of Murder in Mind told us: “This is a tale of love and hate. We love the guests to interact with our actors and really delve deep to find out whodunnit!”

Maria continued: “Our guests should trust nobody and question everyone as someone on the boat will be a murderer.

“We love seeing the actors and guests getting involved and this mystery has some secrets that we hope you armchair detectives will help the inspector get to the bottom of in this tale.”

More Information

‘Till Waters Run Deep’ departs at 7pm on 21 August. Tickets cost £40 per person (booking fees may apply) and include a plated buffet, murder mystery plus after-show entertainment. The person who gets closest to the reason and the motive will win a prize, a trophy and a certificate.



Tickets can be booked via the Murder In Mind website: www.murderinminduk.com.