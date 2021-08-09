Steam fans go loco for Blists Hill Victorian Town event

It was full steam ahead for Blists Hill Victorian Town at the weekend as locomotive fans young and old poured into the attraction for a special event.

Billy, Blists Hill’s own 1903 Wallis & Steevens steam roller which toured the site throughout the day

The Steam Weekend, held at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust attraction on Saturday and Sunday, gave history fans the chance to see how the Victorians harnessed steam to power their engines and machinery – allowing visitors the rare chance to see a variety of steam-powered vehicles up close.

An array of the venue’s working machinery collection was in action, including a working replica of the world’s first locomotive, Richard Trevithick’s 1802 Coalbrookdale engine.

- Advertisement -

Steam fans were also able to marvel at Billy, Blists Hill’s own 1903 Wallis & Steevens steam roller which toured the site throughout the day, accompanied by a number of visiting engines of various shapes and sizes.

Those attending the event were also able to enjoy Blists Hill’s brand new Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure – an exciting interactive family attraction opened by children’s television icon Andy Day on Friday.

Visitor Engagement Director at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Justin Tose, said: “After 18 months of lockdown, it’s never been more important to get children out and about, learning and experiencing life outside of the home and away from television and computer screens.

“Our Steam Weekend was just one way The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust aids in the outdoor-led interactive education of children, which they have missed out on due to lockdowns and restrictions.

“We’re also delighted to be able to welcome everyone to the amazing new Outdoor Adventure, which really lets children have hands-on fun while learning about the site’s rich mining history.

“It’s so important for future generations to appreciate the area’s heritage, as well as enjoy the natural surroundings.”