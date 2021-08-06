15.8 C
Julie Walters to narrate Severn Valley Railway’s brand-new Christmas experience

Dame Julie Walters is to narrate Severn Valley Railway’s brand-new Enchanted Express Christmas services, to be launched on Monday 9 August.

Julie’s evocative voice will narrate an enchanting Christmas tale, based on the classic poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
The voice of the BAFTA-winning actor and star of Harry Potter will be heard as passengers arrive at Bridgnorth station, where they’ll receive complimentary sweet treats before setting off on a heritage steam train adventure. As part of the festive experience, passengers will be encouraged to dress in their pyjamas to add to the special magic of the occasion.

Once everyone has settled into their comfortable, private compartment, the fun continues, with Julie’s evocative voice, narrating an enchanting Christmas tale, based on the classic poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. As the steam-hauled train makes its way to Highley station through a winter wonderland, there’ll be appearances by characters from the festive poem, including the Sugarplum Fairy. There’ll also be the chance to meet Santa Claus, who’ll visit every compartment for photo opportunities and a gift for each child.

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the railway, said: “We’re thrilled Dame Julie has agreed to narrate our latest exciting event in its debut year.

“With her much-loved and instantly recognisable voice, the narration will whisk passengers away on board the Enchanted Express, as they steam into the festive season with Santa Claus, the story characters and our team.”

The new event is the latest addition to the SVR’s ever-popular Christmas season, which also includes Santa Trains from Kidderminster and Steam in Lights from Bridgnorth.

These family-friendly events provide something different at both ends of the line; Steam in Lights transports passengers on a night-time adventure with thousands of lights and colourful displays, whilst the Santa Trains include a steam train journey to a Christmas-themed performance of Jingle, Jangle and the North Pole Lake.

