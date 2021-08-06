CBeebies’ Andy Day marks opening of brand new Shropshire attraction

Budding Adventurers and specially invited guests turned out in droves as Shropshire’s hottest new attraction was officially launched by children’s television star Andy Day.

Andy Day trying out the new zipline at Blists Hill Victorian Town

The Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure – a brand new family experience at Blists Hill Victorian Town – was formally opened today by CBeebies presenter Andy Day who gave a speech and cut the ceremonial ribbon before a huge crowd.

The Andy and The Oddsocks star met specially-selected guests, posed for pictures and signed autographs after taking a tour of the exciting new experience at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust venue.

The design of the exciting new innovative family feature is hugely inspired by the Madeley-based site’s mining history and boasts a wide array of features including two ziplines, a basket swing, treetop walkways, mock saw see-saws, faux mine carts, slides and much more.

Not only does the new attraction offer exciting features for children to explore – something which is hugely important after youngsters’ activities were limited due to lockdown – but it is also situated in the beautiful Shropshire woodland, allowing children to enjoy nature as they play.

Andy Day said: “After 18 months or so of lockdown and restrictions, this new attraction for the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust could not come at a better time to give young people the release they deserve. The Outdoor Adventure is a wonderful way of getting kids active.

“The pandemic has taught us that its vital kids get outdoors, benefiting both their physical and mental health, and the Outdoor Adventure provides that perfectly. The zip wires, the slides and the seesaws are all ways kids can express themselves through play. It brings families together and provides the chance to make new friends – not only for the kids, but the adults as well.

“It’s also crucial that children play using their hands and imagination, taking a break from modern technology. So, digging their fingers into sand, clambering up the wooden structures and tapping on the musical pipe here at this new outdoor adventure park.

Chief Executive at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Nick Ralls, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome everyone to this amazing new family experience.

“It’s important for future generations to appreciate the site’s rich mining heritage, as well as enjoy the natural surroundings – and, of course, the incredible array of features the Outdoor Adventure has to offer.

“CAP.Co has done an incredible job – and we’re hugely grateful to them for their excellent work on the Outdoor Adventure, as well as to the various generous funding sources who have made this possible.

“Thanks must also go to the wonderful Andy Day, who made the day all the more special.

“We’re incredibly excited about this wonderful new feature which we know will bring families back time and time again thanks to admission being included in our great value Annual Pass”.

The Outdoor Adventure, which took just six months to build, was designed by Creating Adventurous Places Ltd (CAP.Co), which has recently completed work on a similar playground on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. CAP.Co specialises in the design and build of truly immersive, imaginative, narrative-led bespoke adventure play.

Paul Travers, Design and Project Manager for CAP.Co, said: “We’re thrilled the Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure is now open to the public.

“It’s been a challenging but rewarding project, and we firmly believe this will prove to be a benchmark play attraction in the way it integrates with, and enhances, the experience at Blists Hill Victorian Town for the whole family.”