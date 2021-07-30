Vintage bus rides link up popular Shropshire attractions

Visitors to Dudmaston Hall near Bridgnorth are set to arrive in style at the National Trust property this summer.

The double decker, 1950s style buses will transport passengers who have booked the service as part of their SVR train journey

In partnership with Severn Valley Railway and Wyvern Omnibus, a vintage bus service is running on Tuesdays in August between Bridgnorth Station and Dudmaston Hall.

The double decker, 1950s style buses will transport passengers who have booked the service as part of their SVR train journey. Walk-on passengers are welcome to board too, as long as there’s room on the bus.

Helen Neate, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Dudmaston said: “It’s great to offer such a stylish transport link between Dudmaston and Bridgnorth – what a way to arrive! I hope that passengers enjoy their time with us at Dudmaston and choose to explore our lovely local town, its shop and cafes after their return journey to the station.”

Tickets are £5 per person. The driver will accept cash payment on the day from walk-on passengers.

Entry to Dudmaston Hall is free for National Trust members and under 5s. There is a 5% discount on admission prices for non-members who arrive on the vintage bus service.

For timetables and tickets, please visit the SVR website and for opening times and details of what’s on at Dudmaston, see https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston