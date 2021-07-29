Still time to grab tickets to the 90’s Revival Mahoosive Night’s Out

Tickets are still available for two live 90s music events scheduled to take place in August at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury this Summer.

After entertaining thousands of viewers worldwide through a year of lockdowns, local DJ act, The 90’s Revival, are looking forward to the ‘Mahoosive Night Out’ live events at Greenhous West Mid Showground on August 6 and 7, 2021.

Friday’s family friendly show will feature six local bands, including , Robbie Jones, Jordan Brown, Krack on Daft, The Ronaldos, Longden Calling and Five o’clock Hero.



Saturday’s show will be the ultimate 90’s Revival with DJs Dave and Benno hosting. They will be joined by special guests by Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna, whose hits include ’Set You Free’ and ’Tell It to My Heart’.

Live crowd again

Host Dave Prince, one half of The 90’s Revival, is looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience: “We have been entertaining people all over the world from our remote studio for over a year now. We want nothing more than to be back on a stage in front of a live crowd again! We are absolutely brimming with excitement to get on stage in front of people.

“The people of Shropshire deserve a big night out to dance away the last year and we believe our Mahoosive Nights Out will deliver two nights of unforgettable fun!

Dave explained what will be happening on each night of the event: “The Friday event is all about supporting local bands that have been hit hard by the pandemic. With all live gigs off the table for so long, this has been a really tough time for performers. Help us to support them by coming along to see them play at long last!

“We are really excited to present the ultimate 90’s Revival for the Saturday show and we are ecstatic to have secured Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna who will take the whole show up a level!

“After all these months of lockdown we deserve a Mahoosive night out, so make sure you don’t miss out on the hottest tickets in town!”

Money for charity

The DJ duo have raised over £10,000 for charity since they relaunched their lockdown live sets in January, which they live stream over Facebook and YouTube.

To purchase tickets for the ‘Mahoosive Nights Out’ head to the90srevival.digitickets.co.uk.