12.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Late Night events to return to Shrewsbury Market Hall

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Saturday Late Night events are returning to Shrewsbury Market Hall after a break of more than 18 months.

Saturday Late Night events are returning to Shrewsbury Market Hall
Saturday Late Night events are returning to Shrewsbury Market Hall

Dates have been set for August 7, September 18, October 30 and December 4 following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

A selection of cafes and bars will open up until 10pm and a range of retail stalls will also open late.

- Advertisement -

“These are family-friendly evenings when the market takes on a continental-style nightlife appeal,” said Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“People come to enjoy delicious food and drink and get the chance to shop a unique collection of independent retail stalls at a more leisurely pace.

“Our first event ‘though will be smaller than usual, as we’ll be dipping our toe in the water after the experience of the last 18 months.

“We’ve set four dates until the end of the year, but these are subject to any future restrictions that the Government may re-introduce due to the pandemic.

“Some precautions will remain in place to help protect our customers and traders. We’ll continue to operate a one-way system up-and-down the stairs, although the one-way system has been removed from the gallery floor. Customers may wish to wear masks unless seated at tables.”

The market has seen a clutch of new food and drink businesses open in recent months, including Petit Glou wine bar café and the restaurant Moreish. These will both be open late on August 7, along with House of Yum, Moli Tea House, Gindifferent bar and Tom’s Table. Indian Street Food has yet to confirm whether it will be opening for the evening.

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP