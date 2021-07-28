Late Night events to return to Shrewsbury Market Hall

Saturday Late Night events are returning to Shrewsbury Market Hall after a break of more than 18 months.

Saturday Late Night events are returning to Shrewsbury Market Hall

Dates have been set for August 7, September 18, October 30 and December 4 following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

A selection of cafes and bars will open up until 10pm and a range of retail stalls will also open late.

- Advertisement -

“These are family-friendly evenings when the market takes on a continental-style nightlife appeal,” said Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“People come to enjoy delicious food and drink and get the chance to shop a unique collection of independent retail stalls at a more leisurely pace.

“Our first event ‘though will be smaller than usual, as we’ll be dipping our toe in the water after the experience of the last 18 months.

“We’ve set four dates until the end of the year, but these are subject to any future restrictions that the Government may re-introduce due to the pandemic.

“Some precautions will remain in place to help protect our customers and traders. We’ll continue to operate a one-way system up-and-down the stairs, although the one-way system has been removed from the gallery floor. Customers may wish to wear masks unless seated at tables.”

The market has seen a clutch of new food and drink businesses open in recent months, including Petit Glou wine bar café and the restaurant Moreish. These will both be open late on August 7, along with House of Yum, Moli Tea House, Gindifferent bar and Tom’s Table. Indian Street Food has yet to confirm whether it will be opening for the evening.