24.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 26, 2021

Shrewsbury Comics Trail launches

Entertainment
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A town-wide comic art trail has launched in Shrewsbury with nine pieces of comic art dotted around the town centre.

One of the installations located on Smithfield Road as part of Shrewsbury Comics Trail
One of the installations located on Smithfield Road as part of Shrewsbury Comics Trail

The trail has been created by Comics Salopia and its partners Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Horticultural Society and Shropshire Council. It was partially funded by the Arts Council.

The trail of nine life sized comic art installations are from the greatest comic artists, depicting a tale of history and promise, starting at the Library with Charlie Adlard’s piece (Walking Dead, X-Files).

- Advertisement -

The art will stay up for at least a year with a “most entertaining” comic selfie competition using the hashtag #ComicsTrail2021, for a chance to win a trip on the Sabrina’s Little Rea picnic boat and signed art up for grabs. 

A Comics Salopia spokesperson said: “Although we have had to push the festival out to next year, this trail is here so people can still enjoy themselves in a covid risk-free environment, and reacquaint themselves with our beautiful town.”

Entertainment sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP