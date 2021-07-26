Shrewsbury Comics Trail launches

A town-wide comic art trail has launched in Shrewsbury with nine pieces of comic art dotted around the town centre.

One of the installations located on Smithfield Road as part of Shrewsbury Comics Trail

The trail has been created by Comics Salopia and its partners Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Horticultural Society and Shropshire Council. It was partially funded by the Arts Council.

The trail of nine life sized comic art installations are from the greatest comic artists, depicting a tale of history and promise, starting at the Library with Charlie Adlard’s piece (Walking Dead, X-Files).

The art will stay up for at least a year with a “most entertaining” comic selfie competition using the hashtag #ComicsTrail2021, for a chance to win a trip on the Sabrina’s Little Rea picnic boat and signed art up for grabs.

A Comics Salopia spokesperson said: “Although we have had to push the festival out to next year, this trail is here so people can still enjoy themselves in a covid risk-free environment, and reacquaint themselves with our beautiful town.”